Clovis Unified elementary school reopening approved by state health officials

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified School District’s waiver request to provide in-person elementary instruction received approval from the State Department of Public Health Wednesday.

“Our work since March has been a whole team effort to make the leap to online learning. I am extremely proud of our educational team for their constant focus on the academic, physical and emotional well-being of our students every step of the way,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell, Ed.D.

“Today’s welcome news that our waiver has been approved validates the extensive plan our team has created to wrap our students and staff in multiple health and safety measures so that we can confidently return to on-site instruction soon.”

The school district is working to finalize timelines and schedules for a return to campuses for students in preschool – sixth grade, and future plans for secondary students to also return to in-person instruction.

District officials say elementary school staff and parents are being surveyed on choices for in-person or continued online instruction, and possible transition dates from the district’s current online-only model.

It’s anticipated that the date for a return to on-site instruction will be finalized next week. Plans for secondary schools to return to on-site instruction remain under development, according to district officials.

More information about the District’s Return to Campus Health and Safety plans can be found here.

