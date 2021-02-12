Clovis Unified plans to return secondary students to campus in week of Feb. 22

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified School District announced Friday it is moving forward with plans to return secondary students to campus during the week of Feb. 22.

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said they received authorization from the California Department of Public Health to move forward under the state’s guidance for school districts already “open” for instruction.

CUSD said since mid-January, they have worked with state and local health officials to clarify how California’s Jan. 14 guidance to schools applies to its 7-12th grade campuses.

