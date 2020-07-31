Clovis Unified named one of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified School District has been named one of America’s Best Employers for Women in 2020 by Forbes.

Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell

Ranking at number 9, the school district joined the list, which was released on Tuesday, dominated by national and international companies like outdoor retailer REI, which topped the list, and consumer products conglomerate Unilever.

It’s the third annual ranking of the best employers for women, according to Forbes. It collaborated with market research firm Statista, surveying 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women during a period between March and April 2020.

The publication asked respondents to share their opinion on a series of statements about their respective employer’s culture, opportunities for career development, image, working conditions, salary and wages and diversity.

