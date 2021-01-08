Clovis Unified delays students’ return to campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified has decided to delay the return of students back to campus, school officials announced Friday.

Officials say students who were scheduled to start in-person instruction for the first time in January will return no earlier than Feb. 1.

“We are sensitive to the needs of our parents and staff to have time to plan for this next phase of our return to on-campus instruction. Hearing from our partners at the public health department that their existing direction to schools is unlikely to change before next week, we are taking steps today to share news that the implementation of our next phase of in-person instruction must be further delayed,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell, Ed.D.

School officials say individual school sites will also provide updates and information to families prior to Feb. 1 as needed to address unique situations existing at a given school site.