Clovis Unified delays in-person learning for students due to return to campus next week

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified announced late Thursday that students scheduled to return to campus on Monday will not be able to do so, citing an announcement by the governor’s office on students’ return to school.

Instead, students due to phase into in-person instruction from Monday onwards will continue with online learning until Jan. 19. Any students already attending in-person instruction will continue to do so.

The announcement by the governor’s office, dubbed California’s Safe Schools for All Plan, is to make in-person instruction in schools safe for students and staff – while COVID-19 cases continue to spread throughout the state. It was released to the public on Wednesday.

Clovis Unified School District says any student who was already attending in-person instruction for any reason prior to winter break will continue to do so. Any student who was scheduled to phase into in-person instruction (grades TK-12) after Jan. 4, will continue with on-line learning (under any teacher or grade 7-12 schedule changes in place for the start of the second semester) until at least Jan. 19.

Students’ return on Jan 19 is dependent on additional guidance from public health officials.