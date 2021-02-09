Clovis Unified brings back thousands of elementary students for in-person instruction

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – More Clovis Unified elementary students returned to the classroom Tuesday.

Fresno County Department of Public Health gave Clovis Unified its approval last week to continue phasing in students on campus.

Robyn Snyder is the Principal of Oraze Elementary School. Snyder said it was a very happy day and a lot of teachers enjoyed having extra students on campus.

“We are super excited we brought back about 100 more today and we are bringing back another 150 on Thursday to phase them in. But the kids are just so excited they get out of their cars and they are excited to be here,” said Snyder.

Clovis Unified will soon welcome back another 2,300 elementary school students for in-person instruction. The district will soon have more than 10,000 students on campus.

Tim Cervantes currently has two students on campus for in-person learning. Cervantes said he feels the school district has taken enough precautions and is comfortable sending his kids back to class.

“I feel it is safe enough you know the school district is taking the measures that they need to,” said Cervantes.

Cervantes said since October his kindergartener and his 5th grader have been in the classroom for in-person learning. Having them back in the classroom works for their family, but he understands why some households are waiting to send their students back.

Calvin Fleming has two kids who attend Clovis Unified schools, but he feels it is best for his household for them to remain distance learning.

“My mom lives with us and she is a breast cancer survivor and I rather be safe than sorry so we will continue to do the Zoom school,” said Fleming.

Fleming said he wishes he could send his kids back for in-person instruction – but is deciding to wait until he and his mother get vaccinated along with his kids.

“Clovis Unified has definitely been accommodating for those of us who want to keep our kids in distance learning and made resources available,” said Fleming.

As of right now, Clovis Unified School District is focused on bringing elementary school students back who wish to return – before moving to bring back seventh through 12th grades.