FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first group of Central Valley high schools has been announced for the Central Valley Math Bridge Program, which will promote equity and college-readiness in math via dual enrollment courses for underprepared students at rural high schools in the region during next Fall.

Educators participating in the program will meet this week with six community college members for the Central Valley Higher Education Consortium in Fresno to launch the program, which will be presented by co-hosts College Bridge, Central Valley Higher Education Consortium, and the Rand Corporation.

The Central Valley Math Bridge Kickoff is taking place Thursday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Fresno Convention Center.

Dr. Lynn Cevallos, founder, and president of College Bridge, will deliver an analysis of intersegmental mathematics policies and practices statewide over the last 20 years that highlights the crisis that Valley students are facing.

“The doors to STEM careers are closing for our students,” Cevallos said. “The Math Bridge project is designed to keep those pathways open.”

Central Valley Higher Education Consortium, Dr. Benjamín Durán, will deliver final comments along with Cevallos.

“The DE Math Bridge Project will prepare and guide students as they transition to college or university equipped with math credits and confidence,” said Durán. “It creates a model for meaningful dual enrollment pathways and expansion that can be replicated in other regions of California serving underprepared students. This also supports Central Valley Higher Education Consortium’s mission to increase degree attainment rates.”

The project was initially funded by a $4 million five-year Education Innovation and Research Program federal grant that was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to College Bridge in December.

The first group of high schools to date and their respective community college partners are

Cerro Coso College: Lone Pine, Tehachapi

Columbia College: Bret Harte, Calaveras (both pending)

Madera College: Liberty, Madera, Madera South, Matilda Torres, Yosemite

Reedley College: Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Reedley (pending)

Taft College: Taft High School

West Hills Coalinga College: Firebaugh, Tranquillity

High schools and community colleges interested in participating in the program during the second meeting can contact Nicole Korgie at nicole.korgie@college-bridge.org.