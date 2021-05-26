Central Unified’s Coach Garza continues to inspire volunteers: ‘A day that we dedicate for celebration’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The memory of beloved Central Unified teacher and coach Justin Garza is still inspiring people to be their best – four years after his death.

Dozens came out to celebrate the first Founder’s Day for the high school named after him, partnering with Beautify Fresno on Wednesday.

“It will be a day that we dedicate for celebration and also living up to that standard of giving back to the community because that was something that Justin Garza stood for,” said Justin Garza school principal Ezequiel Gutierrez.

Garza was a beloved Central High School teacher and coach. He died of cancer in 2017 but his motto “Stand for More” is still motivating the community to do better for themselves, and the good of others.

His wife Regina Garza called the turnout humbling.

“It feels like a blessing that I can be here with my children – his children, and remember their father together with the community and do something good with the community,” she said.

Volunteers collected trash in the area around the Granville-Teague Community Center.

Mother Josie Garza said they’re blessed to see his legacy continue.

“We were all born and raised here in the Central Valley, Fresno and Clovis and our heart is here and Justin is here,” she said.

Justin Garza High School will be holding a ribbon-cutting on July 31.