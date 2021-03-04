Central Unified students return to school starting April 12

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Central Unified School District’s students will return to in-person learning starting April 12, the district said Thursday.

Transitional Kindergarten through sixth-grade students return April 12. Schedules and additional details are located on all district websites under “Return to School” links and more specific information will be provided to families before spring break.

Secondary students in grades seventh to 12th return on April 19. Priority will be given to 12th grade students as well as special populations. Details regarding the return of secondary students to in-person instruction will be provided after the March 23 Board of Trustees meeting.

Distance learning will continue for families who opted for this through the end of the year.