Central Unified secondary students can return to in-person learning next month

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Secondary students at Central Unified can return to in-person learning next month, according to an announcement by the school district Tuesday evening.

Officials say the hybrid schedule will start April 19.

The school district posted schedule details and other information on its website ahead of the scheduled reopening. Further details are expected before the end of Spring Break.

In the announcement, Central Unified cites a survey sent to parents of secondary students. The survey showed 72.2% of respondents agreed that secondary students should return to school.

The same survey showed that 58.5% of parents requested that their own students return to in-person tuition. However, distance learning will continue for families who requested it.

Central Unified staff members are scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination next week.