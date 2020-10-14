Central Unified board votes to continue distance learning, new vote set for December

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Distance learning at Central Unified School District will continue until the end of the current semester, following a vote Tuesday by the Board of Trustees.

In the 6-0 decision, the board voted to continue with Option D, which says distance learning continues for the remainder of the semester “to minimize disruption and peak flu season.” Option D also states that elementary students can return to campus in January, while secondary students could potentially return in Spring.

Option D retains 100% remote learning while staff members remain on site.

The Board of Trustees is set to revisit the decision again in December.





