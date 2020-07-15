Central Unified and Selma Unified approve distance learning for coming school year

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, Rachel Keenan takes a live class online at her home in San Francisco. When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Both Central Unified and Selma Unified school districts will continue distance learning when school resumes for the new school year, according to a pair of announcements made by school officials Tuesday.

The Central Unified Board of Trustees says the move is the safest course of action for students, staff, and the community in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision impacts more than 16,000 students.

Superintendent Andrew Alvarado says the decision was made after speaking with the county superintendent of schools and county health officials.

“Our hope is the online distance learning will be temporary and students will slowly return to campuses as the community spread of COVID-19 decreases,” said Alvarado.

Selma Unified’s Board of Trustees also made the decision to extend distance learning into the new school year. The move was approved by the board with a unanimous vote and impacts approximately 6,300 students.

