Central Unified addresses controversial Facebook post on trustee member’s account

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Central Unified School District issued a response Saturday night to a widely circulated screenshot of a controversial Facebook post.

The post, which appeared to have been shared from a trustee’s personal Facebook account reportedly said, “If you don’t Love the Country you live in, then go back to the country you or your ancestors came from.” The post continues with an expletive.

Superintendent Andrew G. Alvarado and Board President Yesenia Z. Carrillo issued the following statement:

We’re aware of comments made by a Central Unified board member on his personal Facebook account. Those comments do not represent the views and mission of the Central Unified School District which prides itself on the richness of its diverse students and staff and the experiences they bring to the classroom. Superintendent Andrew G. Alvarado and Board President Yesenia Z. Carrillo

Central Unified did not say whether any action would take place against the trustee.

We have reached out to the trustee to verify the authenticity of the post.

This story will be updated with any new information.

