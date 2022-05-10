FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Unified School Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of the district’s new superintendent.

The board announced Ketti Davis will immediately step into the role of superintendent overseeing the district with over 16,000 students.

The board says they conducted a nationwide search before deciding Davis was the best fit for the position.

Davis was the district’s acting superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year following the resignation of Andrew Alvarado.

Prior to her role as acting superintendent, Davis served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services.

Davis is from San Jose and received her teaching credential from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Fresno State, and her administrative credential from Fresno Pacific University.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be able to serve as Superintendent of Central Unified. Thirty years ago, a Central teacher sat next to me in my graduate class at Fresno State University and encouraged me to apply for an opening as a classroom teacher at Madison Elementary; the very place where my career in education began,” Davis said.