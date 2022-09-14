SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The State Library provides live, 24/7 online tutoring and help with homework in every K-12 subject.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Governor Newsom. It will not only offer free online tutoring to K-12 students but also provide skill-building resources for adult learners. It was also announced that $254 million in grants will be destined to improve and renovate public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties.

This is the first part of the $439 million Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program, considered the largest investment in Public Library infrastructure in California history.

“Libraries are hubs of community activity – they are a safe haven, an escape into the wonders of reading, a place to find a meal when you need one, to create, to vote, to enrich children, to learn a new skill, and so much more” First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

The goal of this program is to make libraries across California safer and more accessible, including the ability to be cooling centers for low-income

To access the free tutoring:

Visit the website BrainFuse HelpNow

Search and select your library

Select the option that accommodates your needs (Live tutoring, writing lab, SkillSurfer, etc.) and follow the instructions

Free tutoring services

The program offers assistance in math, language arts, and other K-12 subjects in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog. Adult learners also can access writing assistance, citizenship resources, home maintenance, and much more.