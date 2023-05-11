FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – High school students from a select number of Central Valley school districts have been guaranteed a spot at Fresno State after they graduate, officials with Fresno State announced on Wednesday.

Officials say it is part of Bulldog Bound, a guaranteed admissions program where students who meet the minimum California State University requirements will be able to attend Fresno State after they graduate.

This program will pave the way for future generations of diverse and talented students to come to Fresno State. Participating students will progress on a sure path toward admission and graduation with a valuable degree from Fresno State. They will develop and exercise their innate talents toward the benefit of our vibrant community. By collaborating with our partner school districts through this new program, we will promote a strong college-going culture. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Fresno State President

The program will also offer ongoing support for high school students and their parents to prepare students for college.

Bulldog Bound ensures that qualified students in the region have a clear path to a college degree, offering support to students and their families with admission preparation and resources as early as ninth grade.

The following school districts have agreed to partner with Fresno State on the Bulldog Bound program:

Fresno Unified School District

Visalia Unified School District

Fowler Unified School District

Sanger Unified School District

Parlier Unified School District

Central Unified School District

University High School

Officials say, admissions and recruitment staff work closely with students in preparation for their time at the university, and academic expectations are set from the beginning to inspire them to succeed.

By participating in Bulldog Bound, students receive:

Guaranteed admissions as early as ninth grade.

Pre-admission for 11th graders.

On-the-spot admissions for 12th graders.

Fresno State ID card, which will give students email and library access.

Help with career and academic major exploration.

Assistance with applications.

Early financial aid estimates.

Scholarship opportunities.

Campus life experience.

Summer student leadership opportunities.

Resources for parents/guardians.

Signing up for the program does not obligate students to attend Fresno State, though it provides the most comprehensive and streamlined pathway toward becoming a Bulldog.

Guaranteed admission means there will be a spot at Fresno State for participating students; it does not guarantee entry into certain impacted programs.

Fresno State is exploring ways to expand the program at a later date to include dual enrollment opportunities for participating students, which means they could begin Fresno State coursework while still in high school.