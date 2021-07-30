Back-to-school ready; Central Unified prepares to welcome students back to the classroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With less than two weeks before the start of the academic year, the Central Unified School District says staff is actively preparing for students to return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Superintendent of the Central Unified District, Ketti Davis, says the district is working closely with the Fresno County Department of Public Health to ensure that plans put in place will support students and parents during the year.

“Our offices are open, our staff is there helping to get parent’s questions answered and help them to get reacclimated to get back in school,” Davis says. “We will layer protections and continue some of the habits that we had while we were on campus in smaller groups last year, but we’re going to have everybody back and we’re going to be back for full-day schedules.”

Central Unified will have students return to campus on August 12 for the 2021-2022 academic school year.