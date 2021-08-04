Are you ready? Fresno Unified talks preparations as upcoming school year approaches

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson says COVID-19 protocols will continue at Fresno Unified Schools as the academic year quickly approaches.

Nelson says staff and administrators are working hard to accommodate and add additional support systems to students struggling in various subject areas.

“There was a lot of transition going out of school and we anticipate a lot of transition moments coming back too; so to support students and families the best we can, we have staff available at every site,” Nelson says.

When returning to campus, Nelson says students will wear masks, follow safety protocols, receive an extra 30 minutes of daily instruction and have access to social-emotional support as they enter the 2021-2022 school year.