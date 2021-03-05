Addressing learning loss: Tips and resources for parents and guardians

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno Unified Instructional Superintendent Misty Her describes learning loss as any specific or general loss of knowledge or skills, and she says some adults are hoping to help children cope with the ongoing pandemic.

“Students learn best when they have really strong relationships with their teachers and with their peers and that’s been a challenge because we haven’t been able to be in front of each other to foster these relationships,” Her says.

Families are encouraged to reach out to schools to find out what resources are available to them to avoid learning loss.

“We’re here to help,” Her says, “We’re here to get you what you need for your child.”