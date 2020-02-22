$75K grant means two more years for FCC’s Women in Engineering Day

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FCC grant means Women in Engineering Day gets two more years

Image courtesy of Fresno City College

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City College’s annual Women in Engineering Day will continue for two more years thanks to a $75,000 grant from Chevron.

In a post on Twitter Friday, Fresno City College said that the money will also go to fund new equipment.

Fresno City College’s Women in Engineering Day is designed to encourage more women and girls to go into the engineering field.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know