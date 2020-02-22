$75K grant means two more years for FCC’s Women in Engineering Day

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City College’s annual Women in Engineering Day will continue for two more years thanks to a $75,000 grant from Chevron.
In a post on Twitter Friday, Fresno City College said that the money will also go to fund new equipment.
Fresno City College’s Women in Engineering Day is designed to encourage more women and girls to go into the engineering field.
