Education Matters: 75-years-old and still growing: Fresno Pacific celebrates a milestone

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – 75 years makes Fresno Pacific a relatively young institution, but in that time it has been through a transformation.

University President Dr. Joseph Jones says the goal is to keep graduates in the Central Valley. As Fresno State becomes more crowded, the two universities are working together to show students FPU is a great alternative.

“If you actually come with a purpose and a mission to serve then your thinking in terms of we are not looking at our convenience but how to serve the population,” said Dr. Jones.

The population that Fresno Pacific University now serves has changed drastically since it’s first beginnings in 1944.

“It was founded by a Mennonite Brethren Churches on the west coast and very much understood as a school for that group of people,” said Director Hiebert Library Kevin Enns-Rempel.

By 1960, the campus had moved to its current location in southeast Fresno and soon accreditated as a four-year liberal arts college.

“You realize just what a transformation it has gone through from these very humble beginning to a much more expansive diverse institution. Diverse in the programs it offers, diverse in the students it teaches, diverse in the faculty that do that teaching.”

Fresno Pacific has expanded with campuses located throughout the Central Valley, from Bakersfield to Merced. It is ranked by US News and World Report as being one of the best universities in the west, one of the best value, and has a nationwide ranking as the 11th best universities for transfer students.

Dr. Jones considers Fresno Pacific a small university with a big reach, that’s committed to service.

“It’s not just about another job. We want them to get good jobs. We want there to be more economic prosperity but we want them to be thinking about not just their own well being but the well being of families and communities.”

