7 Madera County elementary schools get go-ahead from state to reopen

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A total of seven Madera County elementary schools got approval from the state on Thursday to reopen for in-person instruction.

The California Department of Public Health’s Elementary School Waiver Consultations website lists the following schools with approved waivers:

Sierra View Elementary

Webster Elementary

Hillside Elementary

Spring Valley School

North Fork School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

St. Joachim

