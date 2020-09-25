7 Madera County elementary schools get go-ahead from state to reopen

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A total of seven Madera County elementary schools got approval from the state on Thursday to reopen for in-person instruction.

The California Department of Public Health’s Elementary School Waiver Consultations website lists the following schools with approved waivers:

  • Sierra View Elementary
  • Webster Elementary
  • Hillside Elementary
  • Spring Valley School
  • North Fork School
  • Chawanakee Academy Charter School
  • St. Joachim

