3 Clovis East High Hmong American graduates set to attend Stanford University

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — For the first time in Clovis East High School history, three Hmong American students in the same graduating class will attend Stanford University in the fall.

Kevin Thor wrote in Hmong American Experience that he, Melody Moua, and Pajntshiab Vang graduated from Clovis East this spring and are also close friends. There are only about five to seven Hmong high school students from across the U.S. that are admitted into Stanford every year.

Thor graduated with a 4.5 GPA and plans to study Biology. Moua graduated as Salutatorian with a 4.58 GPA and plans to major in Economics. Vang also graduated as a Salutatorian with a 4.39 GPA and plans to study Product Design.

All three received numerous graduating achievements.

