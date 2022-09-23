MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Community Foundation of Merced County awarded $14,347 to the Merced City School District to give second-grade students across the district a recorder instrument.

We strongly value music and the arts. We’re anxiously looking forward to hearing the joyful new music our scholars will make with their new recorders. Diana M. Jiménez, MCSD Superintendent

This means that approximately 1,100 second-grade students are now integrating art into their curriculum. Besides the instruments, educators and students will have access to instructional materials and training.

Members of the foundation say they are committed to bringing equal access to opportunities and resources for all. They also expressed their excitement to see how these instruments will make a positive impact on these students in all aspects.