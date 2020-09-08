“Virtual College Night” helps local high school students meet college recruiters

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — College night is the big event that local high school students look forward to every year, giving them the opportunity to meet college recruiters from around the country.

This year college night will be going online, with over 75 colleges participating.

To participate in College Night 2020, you are asked to register at the following address:

http://gotocollegefairs.swoogo.com/fresno-virtual-event

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.