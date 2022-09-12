History will come alive for two Fresno County students. Their art and poetry won them a trip to New York to see the national 9/11 memorial.

The One Voice student art, poetry, and logo contest is a way to educate students about this important moment in our history.

At the California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis people gathered for what is now the 21st event to mark the attacks on this country.

While many of us are old enough to remember that fateful day, there are thousands of young people who were not yet born.

Four years ago, the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools (FCSS) partnered with the California 9/11 memorial to make sure those students never forget.

“The opportunity to engage our students in honoring, being educated, and remembering all of the elements of this event. The tragedy and frankly the hope that came out of it is just a logical extension of what we are all about in our office,” explained Dr. Michele Copher, superintendent-elect of FCSS.

On a breezy Saturday, evening the public came to celebrate students who participated in the Fresno County One Voice art, poetry, and logo contest

Sarah Ernster, an 8th grader at the time of the contest, her poem “Hope was found in the Heroes” won the top prize for middle school students.

She talked about the research she did and the inspiration for her poem.

“I came across the documentary about the man in the red bandana and it really touched me because how many lives were saved because of him, how he saved, sacrificed himself to save everyone else,” explained Ernster.

That learning experience was also important to Zariah Saldivar. Her artwork won in the high school division.

It shows a tree growing at the twin towers memorial.

“There is rubble where the trees roots are engraved and all the stuff there. It’s pictures that I found online that were found in the rubble in the aftermath and so I felt like it needed to be there,” said Saldivar.

A number of teachers attended this event. It is because of their work in the classroom that young people are being taught a very important lesson.

“It’s important to teach these kids about what sacrifice really means because so many people have sacrificed so much and some of the sacrificed everything so, that’s why I do it, said Stephen Pointer, a history teacher at Kerman Middle School