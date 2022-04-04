FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – We’re told that having a skill can lead to a good paying job, yet African Americans remain underrepresented in the trades and apprenticeship programs.

A partnership between schools and community groups called the Gladiator Welding Program is hoping to grow the workforce in west Fresno.

19-year-old Oberr Ramirez says he never knew welding could be so much fun. Before entering this program, he wasn’t sure of his future plans.

“I feel like a lot of young people. They are in my boat when they get out of high school and they’re like now what should I go to college, should I go to the military,” explained Oberr.

Ramirez was considering the military but his mom had another idea.

“She said that you know she was gonna put me in the program and I was like alright i “ll do it and I ended up loving it,” Oberr said.

The Gladiator Welding Program was started last fall as a way to help build a workforce in west Fresno. Project manager Leroy Chandler says he also wanted to get more African Americans working in skilled trades.

“I want to introduce more people to the trade especially welding because it is a trade that is not based on race ethnicity or the color of your skin. It’s about the skill set and if you become good at a skill set you can get a job anywhere in the world,” said Chandler.

State Center Community College District oversees the program, making sure it meets all the requirements and students earn their certifications.

“We’ve visited different job sites, met different people that’s in the industry around here, so I think a lot of help and a lot of push to make sure that after you go through the school that you have a job after for sure,” said N’gai Jones, a student in the program.

The Washington Unified School District has also stepped up to be a partner offering its facilities and equipment. The superintendent calls it a great way to provide adult educational opportunities. The program has not only attracted those right out of high school but people seeking better jobs.

“And I just look at people here that you know that want a career, that want a good job and I know welding industry is great for that so that’s my passion,” said welding teacher Greg Barragan.

Greg Barragan has taught welding at the Fresno County Court School for years and knows how it can transform lives and now he is using his talent here.

“I want to make it clear that you know they can become good welders and weld anything is put in front of them. But the other thing is they have to be good workers, they have to show up on time they have to be there every day so their work ethics is something I teach them as well,” said Barragan.

These students are the first cohort to graduate from the program and were celebrated at a completion ceremony, many expressing gratitude for the community support.

“For them to go above and beyond to help you actually place you into a job and do whatever they can to help you. That means a lot,” said Jones.