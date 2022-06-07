FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As they walk across the campus of their alma mater, James Hendricks and Dr. James Aldredge remember what it was like attending Edison High School in the 1950s.

“The high school was kind of like the focus for the community. Edison was kind of the place where things took place,” said James Hendricks of Haw-Fifty Six.

“It was our place we kind of had that impact. The churches were there, the schools were there all of those things. So it was a special time, it was a special community.”

A special relationship was forged between the two men and their friend the late Joe Williams.

Williams’ son, Mike Williams, explains the unique bond.

“I just think that them coming from the same area, having a similar upbringing having that southern route just bind those three men together in a way that it lasted until my father left,” said Mike.

The three would go on to make outstanding contributions to Fresno.

Their life stories were recently highlighted when they received the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Legacy of Excellence Award.

“You look at these three guys, James Aldredge becomes the first Black city manager, Jim Hendricks was the first Black redevelopment director, my father became the first Black city councilman,” Mike explained.

Through their company HAW-Fifty Six, they have not only invested in west Fresno but also its young people with a focus on education.

“Education is personal, you start with that. You have to be motivated, you have to deal with it. It can’t have a lot of excuses you have to go forward, you have to work for it,” said Hendricks.

The HAW-Fifty Six Edison scholarship is for students living in the 93706 zip code area of Fresno. The funds can be used for college, trade school, or graduate studies

“It’s a motivational to that you might not have done too well you know before but you got a chance to recover by going to school now,” said Aldredge.

Multiple scholarships are awarded each year.

You can get more information about the scholarship by going to Edison’s website.