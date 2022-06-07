FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Rural school districts not only have a hard time hiring good teachers but also keeping them as many end up moving closer to Fresno.

The Rural Teacher Residency Program is working to solve the problem, by growing its own.

In just a few days, Erika Cruz will graduate from Fresno State with her teaching credential. She already has a job here at Goldenrod Elementary School in Kerman Unified.

It is in the community where she grew up, went to school, and is raising her family.

“Being in an area that I know, that I grew up in it’s just like I feel like I’m giving back to the teachers that helped me so like giving back to the same community,” explained Erika.

Erika is exactly the kind of teacher rural school districts like Kerman Unified want but have a hard time recruiting and keeping.

“A lot of times they are absorbed within the larger school districts that are near and closer to the city and giving up an opportunity is not always at the top of the list,” said Gabe Melgoza, principal of Kerman-Floyd Elementary School.

The rural teacher residency program is working to change that outcome by growing its own.

“We heard community voice, we heard district voice and we said what can we do to collaborate around creating something that will give back to these communities,” said Brooke Berrios, program coordinator for FCSS.

The program is a partnership between the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Fresno State, and the teaching fellow foundation.

The university reaches out to students applying for a multiple subjects credential who want to teach at a rural school.

“I would say 90% of the students enrolled in the Rural Teacher Residency Program are community members. They are from the communities that they are doing their clinical residency,” said Christina Macias of Fresno State.

The students are paired with mentors and get extra support.

They are also able to take some of their courses at the school site, eliminating the transportation barrier.