FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools provides services to districts located 40 to 50 miles from Fresno. Some of those areas have no medical facilities.

Tiffanie sims and Olivia Kahn are nurse practitioners with the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of School. They travel through out the county providing services to students.



“We want to make health care access equitable and available to everyone. No matter where they live no matter, what hours they work,” explained Kahn.



The county office also operates mobile health units to take services to students living 40-50 miles away from Fresno.



Fresno County Schools Superintendent Jim Yovino says having access to health care is important because healthy students learn better.



“My role is to provide services and protect every child in this county and it starts with being healthy, with healthy moms, healthy babies, create great outcomes in our schools,” said Yovino.



The health services department has a staff of nurses that provide services to special education students and another group that goes into the schools. They recently came together to celebrate their new building.

“Just the nature of the nursing that happens with my nurses. They’re not necessarily in Fresno. They could be, I have a nurse that could be in Kerman one day, Mendota the next day all the way to Sanger, so she doesn’t have a place to stay, you know, she doesn’t have a home base.

Director Alma McKenry says the facilities will allow nurses to better serve the community, saying this is space they’ve always needed.

“To be able to have a space for them here where they can meet in the mornings, bounce ideas off each other, and just be there to support each other in the mornings is humongous,” said McKenry.



