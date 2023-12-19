FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Isela Molina and her children walked into the Firebaugh High School library not knowing what to expect and they were greeted by people singing and a festive atmosphere.

The single mom of four daughters would soon find out this event was all about them.

“Today’s the day that we get to celebrate a migrant family,” said Eddie Rodriguez, the director for Migrant Education.

Every year the office of the Fresno County superintendent of schools migrant education department provides a Christmas for a selected family that is not only in need but worthy.

“They wanted to improve you know their family, whether it’s a family of just Mom or Dad you know they want to continue and they want to persevere and have their children be successful,” Rodriguez said.

Molina arrived here from Mexico two years ago, three of her daughters attend schools in the Firebaugh Las Deltas School District and despite challenges, they are thriving.

“One of the young ladies is continuing to learn English has improved in her English has obtained a GPA of 3.0. Another one of the family’s youngest daughters got student of the month,” Rodriguez said.

A family that is very deserving of a visit from Santa.

Old Saint Nick with a sleigh full of all kinds of gifts and much more.

“It is a grocery card, it’s a Christmas tree and sometimes we identify other social services that they need because we’ve spent so much time getting to know the family,” said Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

Everything they need to have a nice Christmas and for that Molina was thankful for the gifts and migrant program.

“I feel like this was a blessing from God, that God intervene through the Migrant Program so just a huge thank you for them,” Molina said through a translator. “More than anything I’m just so happy for my girls this is something that will mark my life forever. Just seeing their faces and how happy they are it’s so meaningful to me.”