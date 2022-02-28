FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) The Kids Café in downtown Fresno is re-opening to the public, welcoming back its faithful customers.

A group of students in the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ adult transitional program for special needs will be there to serve customers.

They are learning the skills needed to work in a restaurant, making sandwiches, taking orders, and most importantly providing good customer service.

“It’s an opportunity to teach them a skill so that they can go on beyond our classroom and seek employment in our county,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.

That’s why Kids Café was established five years ago. It is a fully functioning restaurant that is also a classroom for special needs students. During the beginning of the pandemic, the café had to find a new way to operate.

“We just fashioned our production a little differently in terms of mobilizing and being able to take out to the main educational building and cater of the employees that are working out of that building,” said manager Tracy Ross.

They’ve also changed up the menu but some of the favorites remain

“The poblano chowder is just wonderful, great flavor, tomato basil soup as well and the mac and cheese,” said Ross.

More importantly, the students are back to working in an atmosphere with customers.

And you can see it on their faces, they are happy to be working

“I think as good as this restaurant has been for our students, it’s been better for the community of Fresno to be able to come in and see our kids and see how they can function, and they can really make an impact on our society,” said Yovino.