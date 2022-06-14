FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Parents love watching their children receive awards at the end of the school year for being good students. But what about those kids who didn’t quite make the mark?

At the end of the year awards ceremony, proud parents were looking on as their student was honored for good citizenship and good grades in reading and math.

Tobaise Brookins, principal of Kirk Elementary School, believes in rewarding students and says they can all achieve with the right support.

“First of all we spend a lot of time building relationships so that there’s trust between us and the kids,” said Principal Brookins.

At Fresno Unified, the goal is for students to be proficient in reading and math. Using the state’s standardized test the district could see if students were meeting those goals.

“We really needed to have an additional component another indicator is you will of how we would take a look at a student’s progress and make changes and act right then in there so that we knew how a student was progressing before we ever got to a summary assessment,” said Andrew Scherrer, executive officer of equity and access.

The district found that missing component in a new diagnostic screener called-i-Ready.

A program that can measure a student’s growth throughout the school year.

“Although you may be a bit behind you can take several diagnostics in a school year and by the end of those be able to say I grew this much so I’m on a path to get to that proficiency,”

Kirk Elementary teachers were trained to use the new material and work with students.

Brookins says i-Ready provides the kind of data that can pinpoint an individual student’s weaknesses and strengths.

“i-Ready is able to kind of wean that out and allow for a teacher to say okay this is the lesson that you specifically need so they teach the general lesson which is the guaranteed curriculum and then they’re able to give those kids individually the individual lessons,” explained Brookins.

This year, Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson and other staff traveled to 13 different schools handing out awards to students who showed the most growth.

Educators know that getting kids to be proficient in reading and math can open the door to success.