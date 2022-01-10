Education Matters: Fresno schools rush to get rapid test kits to students as classes return

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration announced Monday, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – COVID-19 testing kits arrived at the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools last week and staff quickly got to work distributing the kits right away.

School districts large and small picked up the kits last Thursday, with the goal to get them into the hands of parents by the weekend.

“That’s 32 districts, over 200-thousand students will be receiving test kits at home and this is really helpful to families,” said Jim Yovino, Superintendent of Fresno County Schools.

At Kerman Unified, a steady stream of parents could be seen driving up to the school to pick up the free testing materials.

“We have every one of our schools handing out tests; all our elementary schools, middle schools, secondary’s,” said Robert Frausto, Superintendent of Kerman Unified School District.

Frausto says the goal is to get students who have been on winter break tested before they return to class.

“A lot of our students you know some have gone to Mexico, different parts of the country and so this is critical because we know that when they come back on Monday that they are not positive,” said Frausto.

Schools say the testing, along with high grade-masks and other safety protocols make it possible to keep schools open during the pandemic.