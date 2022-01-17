Education Matters: Foster and homeless students learning leadership skills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Foster and homeless students face many obstacles in school, but the lack of stability in their home life doesn’t mean they can’t succeed.

By exercising and playing sports, these students are learning how to work as a team, communicate, trust.

“They have a certain amount of stones that they get and have to work together and figure out a strategy to come together as a team and cross the river,” explained leadership facilitator Jason Wray.

Getting through this exercise can be a challenge for any young person but these are kids who aren’t used to working together.

These students are from all over California, from different counties that all attend our Fresno County Superintendent of Schools core conditions campus,” said Amanda Meeker with FCSS Foster and Youth Services.

They are foster and homeless youth, some living in group homes or attending community day schools, young people many have written off.

“I think so many people look at these children or students as damaged and they are not. They just need to be shown a way,” said Pam Hancock, director of foster and homeless youth services.

The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ foster and homeless youth services works to make sure students get the educational support they need. The staff also provides opportunities for them to develop life skills.

Students from a number of school districts were able to participate in the county’s youth leadership academy at scout island an outdoor classroom.

“I want them to learn that just because maybe they have made a poor choice like is not over. They can still learn to lead themselves through difficult times and help lead others.”

Activities to help them overcome obstacles, how to be resilient when life deals you a poor hand.

“I realized it was going to take a lot of us to work together and learn when to listen and when to speak.”

One of their teachers said, watching kids who are used to surviving on their own, work together, was a miracle

“When somebody had a suggestion, they listen and they accepted the ideas and that I mean those are life lessons that you’re not, you’re not going to get in a classroom,” said teacher Steve McLelland.