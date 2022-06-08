FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – They walked out to the familiar sounds of the graduation march pomp and circumstance, but there was something different about these graduating seniors.

They are the first graduating class of the Career Technical Education Charter High School.

“Today is a historical occasion not just in the life of your guys but this institution,” said Jonathan Delano, the director of CTEC.

CTEC opened its doors to its first freshman class in 2018, a countywide charter high school of the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of schools.

Students participating in two pathways, advanced manufacturing or commercial construction.

“CTE is all about giving kids experiences so that they can dream about what they want to do in the future. You know, there’s no way someone’s gonna know they want to be a mechanical engineer. In fact, our girls in the school who are going to be mechanical engineers had no idea what that was until they came to CTEC,” said Jim Yovino, the superintendent of Fresno County Schools.

Many of these graduating seniors will tell you CTEC is where they found their passion, their place.

‘I never wanted to be a construction person or welder, like this wasn’t my mentality, what I wanted to be. Then when I got here, it’s like I was really inspired by everything they had here. It just changed who I am as my personality,” said Diego Martinez, a CTEC graduate.

Diego Martinez found out that he loved welding, loved making jewelry, and has established a small business.

“I make rings out of spoons and then coins stuff like that. So I want to grow on that and then get a job that will help support my dream,” said Martinez.

CTEC is also a dual enrollment school, as freshman many of these students started simultaneously taking college courses at Fresno City College

18-year-old Leilah Hunt, who plans to become an engineer graduated from CTEC high, with graduated from Fresno City College with her associate’s degree.

“And what it says to the valley, what it says to any kid and what it says to our colleges is that our high school kids are capable of doing college coursework,” said Yovino.

This ceremony represents more than their graduation from high school.

For CTEC students, it’s also about the success of dual enrollment, showing that these young people can do college work and succeed.