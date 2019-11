FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The office of the Fresno County superintendent of school’s career tech expo has grown so large, that it is now being held at Chukchansi Park, attracting thousands of students.

Education Matters, Juanita Stevenson joins us with how the expo has become more than an opportunity to expose students to careers in the trades.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.