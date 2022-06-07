FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – In Fresno County, high school students have a choice of a career pathway, including child development, criminal justice, and sports medicine.

The career skills challenge provides these students the opportunity to show what they’ve learned.

“The competition really does a great job as far as bringing out program abilities and allows them a little bit of their own, I guess stepping forward to showcase their skills,” explained program coordinator, Anthony Ayerza.

Before COVID-19, the event was held at Fresno City College.

More recently, it’s being held at different school sites, including CTEC High, where students were able to use the newest tools in welding and fabrication.

At Firebaugh High School students from four districts participated in competitions.

Those in the education pathway put together a lesson plan for pre-school students.

Criminal pathway students did everything from using a simulator to test their shooting skills to processing a crime scene.

“We had to basically get everything together that we did and then our investigation which basically gathers up everything together,” said Ashley Mendoza, a student at Madera South High School.

Culinary arts students rushed to prepare meals in a new state-of-the-art kitchen.

“This gives us the ability to really learn an industrial kitchen and learn how chefs work every day, so my students can go to any job and kitchen anywhere and feel comfortable using it right off the bat,” said Michael Crockett, a culinary arts instructor at Firebaugh High School.

Students aiming for careers in firefighting were put through some tough skills challenges at the Clovis Fire Training Center.

Looking around, you could see how the face of the competition has changed.

“10 years ago when we had the firefighting classes there was maybe one or two female students out here competing and you look around today there’s quite a few and they’re very competitive in what they are doing,” said Mike McColm, content coordinator.

The career skills challenge not only tests students in their chosen pathway but instructors say the life skills learned in CTE prepare them for whatever they choose to do in the future.