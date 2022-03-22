FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – An 8th grader from Rio Visa Middle School will be representing Fresno County in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

14-year-old Japleen Dhillon may be the first student from the Central Unified School District to make it to the Scripps National Competition.

After being canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year, students were back on stage and ready to be seen and heard as the Fresno County spell-off returned.

“I think the word of the day, although it might not have been the winning word, is rejuvenate. You know really, to see these kids out here committing to this working hard they showed a lot of courage, a lot of bravery, and this really just kind of rejuvenates everyone,” said Robbie Robinson.

35 elementary and 32 junior high students participated in the spell-off, each hoping to make it to the next round without hearing the dreaded sound of the buzzer.

“It’s really scary because you’re like I do not want to hear that ding and it’s just there, so it’s like everything you train for it’s just done,” explained student Heavon Johnson.

Long-time spell master Paul Loeffler says what these kids do is not easy.

“It’s not easy to stand up there and spell a word that maybe you’ve never heard before. You have to decipher it from a definition, language of origin, or a sentence. It takes real focus and concentration and poise to win this competition,” said Loeffler.

This year’s winner came in focused and confident. Before the event, she says she told her coach she was going to win.

“I was very confident in myself that I can do it and I knew the words and I was pretty sure that I could do it,” Dhillon.

Back on campus she and her coach Cindy Alikian are getting ready for the big event in June.

“She worked so hard and her and I have talked a lot and she comes from such a great family, she loves to read and she’s just amazing,” said Alikian.

“She’s been helping me practice ever since the district spelling bee and she’s helped me with pretty much everything along the way,” said Dhillion.

Four students will be going to the state competition but only one will represent Fresno County at the national competition in June and experience the thrill of competing on live tv.