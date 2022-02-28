FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Participating in the state competition for the academic decathlon is not new for Fresno’s University High School.

Its team has won the state championship for small schools 12 times.

“It’s a quintessential team sport where people have to support each other. You have to cooperate with each other. You have to work together with each other and help develop them,” explained Sean Canfield with University High School.

At this year’s state competition, University High will have plenty of company, three other Fresno County schools are going to the state finals.

“My first reaction was kind of like we were shocked and really surprised, but it was a good surprise for sure,” said Angelique Duvet-Tovar from Sanger High School.

Sanger, Clovis North, and Firebaugh high schools have all won a bid to compete at the state level.

In the case of Firebaugh and Sanger, it will be their first trip to Sacramento.

“I found out in the middle of class and when I got like a notification on my phone from my teammates saying we’re going to make it, we’re going to state I did like a little happy dance,” said Samantha Harper.

16-year-old Harper was on last year’s team and remembers what it was like trying to prepare and compete when schools were online.

I did struggle a lot, yeah, and I wasn’t paying attention much in class and I think it did impact my score a little bit,” explained Harper.

After doing extremely well in 2020, Sanger performed near the bottom last year, coming back this year to take third place overall and win the most improved team award was a thrill.

It feels like really good and I feel special for being able to I think that this whole team like we definitely earned it. I’ve seen how we studied, see how we work towards this and I feel we earned it,” said Evan Cortes from Sanger High School.

Duvet-Tovar, has coached Sanger’s Academic Decathlon team for 15 years.

She says for her it’s about developing each student, having them build relationships, and being proud of what they’ve accomplished.

“Doing all of that and allowing them to achieve I think is an amazing opportunity that you know they get to kind of show off at the state level and compete against you know the best and the brightest in the state.”