FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – High school students will have the opportunity to learn from an Emmy-winning composer and Grammy-nominated guitarist at the Fresno County Summer Arts Academy.

“As a young man, middle school, high school, I just wanted to be a rock star so bad,” said Dr. Kevin Cooper.

Dr. Cooper is now the Music Department Chair at Fresno City College. His musical taste leans more Toward classical and this year, he was nominated for a Grammy award.

“I feel so fortunate to have even been you know a part of it to have been nominated for the classical compendium category with my group agave,” explained Cooper.

Cooper is one of the Fresno City College instructors who will be participating in the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Summer Arts Academy

“This summer camp is really going to take me back to the music that I have never stopped liking and never stopped listening to which of course rock and roll,” explained Cooper.

For 13 years, the county office offered two programs during the summer, the youth choir and the stages theater program.

“And it just felt like we were ready to evolve our summer arts offerings and the natural next step seemed to be adding more arts disciplines,” said Aaron Bryan, director of visual and performing arts.

This summer, high school students will be able to participate in nine different programs, including modern dance, acting, stagecraft, film production, and three different music offerings.

“I’m going to run the jazz ensemble and most schools in this area are familiar with that, most people would kind of refer to it as big band,” said Paul Lucckesi, director of jazz studies.

The programs are being taught by Fresno City College instructors, the best of the best. Students can also receive college credit for their work.

“There are not many places none that I actually know of that offer everything that we’re providing for the price that we’re asking which is nothing, it’s free.”

Students are being asked to apply as soon as possible online.