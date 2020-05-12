Edison’s Jefferson gets Washington offer, Tulare’s Nunley gets state academic award

KSEE/KGPE — Edison receiver and safety Velltray Jefferson added another Pac-12 offer on Monday, and Tulare Union three-sport star Barrett Nunley was selected as the boys CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Jefferson tweeted Monday that Washington had offered him a scholarship.

After a great conversation with @CoachK_UW & @CoachLakeUDUB I am extremely Blessed and Excited to announce that I’ve received an offer from the university of Washington #GoDawgs 3^ #AllGloryToGod @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/CtIbBK3vsU — TVJ🎥🎈 (@velltrayj03) May 11, 2020

According to 247sports.com, the offer from the Huskies is the eighth total offer for the three-star recruit in the class of 2021. Jefferson also has offers from the likes of USC, Utah, and Fresno State.

Meantime, in other central valley high school news, Tulare union senior Barrett Nunley was selected as the CIF boys Scholar-Athlete of the year on Monday.

Nunley, along with the girls winner, Eleanor Wikstrom, will each receive a $5,000 scholarship award. They were selected from a pool of 374 candidates, representing 1,606 CIF member schools and more than 830,000 student-athletes statewide.

Nunley is a three-sport athlete at Tulare Union High School participating in football, golf,

and wrestling. He served as captain of the football and wrestling teams the past

three years. He has been involved in student government since his freshman year, is a four-year Character Counts! award winner and is also a member of the National Honors Society,

FFA, and CSF. Additionally, he has been involved in community service helping the

underprivileged in the Tulare community, including volunteer tutoring and ‘Soled out for

Kids’.

He has a 4.0 GPA and will attend UCLA next year.