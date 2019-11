FRESNO, California (KGPE) Often it is easy to get caught up in our own holiday plans that we don't realize the sacrifices first responders make day-in and day-out, especially on holidays.

Turkey, ham, stuffing and pumpkin pie are all of the things we think of when we hear the words Thanksgiving Day but for first responders, it is another day on the job. People like Georgia Brackett are noticing their sacrifices.