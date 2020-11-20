EDD mailing letters with full Social Security Numbers makes fraud ‘available and easy’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A state assemblyman says the state’s unemployment office is breaking the law and inviting fraud and identity theft.

Fresno-area Assemblyman Jim Patterson says the EDD continues to send full Social Security Numbers through the mail, putting the recipient at significant risk of fraud.

“You got to follow the law, and not send Social Security Numbers out in the mail,” said Patterson. “The EDD has ignored the law. They have been used by the fraudsters because the EDD has made it available and easy.”

Patterson says a state auditor has warned the EDD about sending social security numbers through the mail for years.