FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.5 earthquake shook near Castaic around 6 a.m. Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

EARTHQUAKE: A 3.5 earthquake occurred at 5:42 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 1 mile, NW of Castaic. No reports of injuries or damage at this time. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) February 21, 2020

For more information on the quake visit here

No reports of injuries or damage at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.