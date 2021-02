GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rattled near Gilroy Sunday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was first reported as a 4.0-magnitude quake, but was later downgraded.

Around 5:38 p.m., the quake was first detected with an epicenter 30.5 miles southeast of San Jose.

Did you feel it?