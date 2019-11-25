Early morning shooting leaves 20-year-old woman dead

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Terra Bella early Monday morning left a 20-year-old woman dead, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred at Avenue 88 and Road 256 at 12:25 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Esperanza Silva Aldaco of Porterville.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Greg May or Sgt. Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

