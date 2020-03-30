Early morning fire burns Sanger house

SANGER, California (KGPE/KSEE) – County firefighters are mopping up a house fire in Sanger.

The fire started around 5 o’clock Monday morning in the attic of a house on Indianola and Jensen.

The flames quickly spread and firefighters had to battle the flames on both ends of the house. They say there was extensive damage to the house.

No one was hurt. Firefighters say the house was not occupied.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.