Breaking News
Early morning fire burns Sanger house

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Early morning fire burns Sanger house

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANGER, California (KGPE/KSEE) – County firefighters are mopping up a house fire in Sanger.

The fire started around 5 o’clock Monday morning in the attic of a house on Indianola and Jensen.

The flames quickly spread and firefighters had to battle the flames on both ends of the house. They say there was extensive damage to the house.

No one was hurt. Firefighters say the house was not occupied.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know