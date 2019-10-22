Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Teens charged with murder of 16-year-old in Earlimart

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Vanessa Macias, 19, and Jesus Fernandez, 18, were charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on October 18 in Earlimart.

Fernandez is additionally being charged with one count of assault with a firearm. The counts are enhanced with special allegations for Fernandez.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at the county pre-trial facility Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, they each face life in prison.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com