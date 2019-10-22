Teens charged with murder of 16-year-old in Earlimart

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Vanessa Macias, 19, and Jesus Fernandez, 18, were charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on October 18 in Earlimart.

Fernandez is additionally being charged with one count of assault with a firearm. The counts are enhanced with special allegations for Fernandez.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at the county pre-trial facility Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, they each face life in prison.

