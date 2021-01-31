Earlimart man in custody after severely beating dog

EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Earlimart man is in custody after severely beating a dog Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:15 p.m, Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of South State in Earlimart for a man beating a dog.

When Deputies arrived to the scene they found a severely injured Dachshund mix near the road suffering from major head trauma and was unable to move.

A deputy was able to care for the dog until Tulare County Animal Control arrived on the scene and took over treatment.

For unknown reasons, Deputies learned that the suspect hit the dog multiple times in the head, face, and body with a blunt metal object.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Angel Navarro of Alpaugh.

Authorities say Navarro revealed he was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). He also had an active felony warrant for violation of (PRCS).

Navarro was later booked into the South County Detention Facility for Animal Abuse and the active arrest warrant.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559)733-6218.